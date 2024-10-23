FastFin Teams Up with Eficens: Turbocharging Capital Markets Innovation with Cloud and AI

FastFin Labs and Eficens Systems partner to deliver value across the institutional sell-side and buy-side, unlocking gains for clients and investors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Founded in 2014, FastFin is a capital markets innovation lab and incubator headquartered in New York, dedicated to advancing the capabilities of financial institutions globally. With a mission to infuse Wall Street with Silicon Valley’s rapid innovation ethos, FastFin empowers wholesale banks and asset managers to nimbly adapt to market opportunities and client needs, ultimately benefiting end investors. This dedication to swift, transformative innovation—navigating the complexities of a highly regulated and tightly controlled business and technology environment—is the cornerstone of FastFin's purpose. Its clients include Bank of America, BMO, BNY, EquiLend, RBC, RMB, Standard Bank, TD, and Wells Fargo. By merging deep capital markets expertise with cutting-edge technology, design thinking, and agile delivery, FastFin rapidly converts ideas into market-ready solutions through its acclaimed Innovation Kickstarter™ and Product Booster™ methodologies. Through these, several spin-off incubation ventures have been launched, including FX HedgePool, which was acquired by LMAX Group in 2024. Eficens Systems , a leading global provider of innovative IT solutions, leverages emerging technologies such as cognitive computing (including AIML and GenAI), DL / blockchain, cloud and edge computing, data analytics, and industrial technologies, blended with an array of leading platforms and a sizable technology partner ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India).Together, FastFin and Eficens are delighted to announce a multi-year strategic technology partnership to combine FastFin’s deep capital markets domain expertise and Eficens’ rich and scalable technology capabilities to further accelerate innovation and product development across a range of silos in the global capital markets—ideating, designing, developing and deploying solutions at scale and speed.We are confident that this collaboration marks the beginning of a transformative journey for both Fastfin and Eficens Systems. We look forward to a prosperous and mutually beneficial partnership, one that will not only elevate our respective companies but also deliver unparalleled value to our capital markets and fintech customers globally.“Our strategic partnership is not just about expanding our workforce and significantly increasing the number of elite engineers and problem-solvers available for each project—though that is a major benefit. It’s about leveraging Eficens’ highly developed technological competences in key areas such as data and AI to supercharge our delivery and product development initiatives. This key alliance combines FastFin's capital markets domain expertise, and its ability to rapidly transform complex ideas into deployable, practical solutions, with Eficens' scalable capabilities in fields such as generative and adaptive AI, hyperautomation, and cloud computing. Together, and in collaboration with our mutual technology partners, we can further elevate our ambitions to tackle even more intricate challenges—all in the pursuit of delivering client value,” said Richard Leader, CEO of FastFin and co-founder of FX HedgePool (acquired 2024 by LMAX Exchange)"FastFin's unique value proposition rests in our ability to rapidly grasp complex pain-points and opportunities, leverage deep-level expertise to architect compelling solutions in response, and efficiently elevate these into prototypes and go-live-ready product. Crucially, FastFin excels at identifying and navigating the numerous barriers to adoption that often prevent great solutions from getting to market. By partnering with Eficens, we're combining their enormous development capabilities with our problem-solving acumen, enabling us to deliver even more transformative solutions at speed," said Simon Wilson-Taylor, Senior Principal at FastFin and founder of Molten Markets (acquired 2015 by ICAP); LoopFX; and State Street’s GlobalLink business (encompassing FX Connect and Currenex)."Eficens Systems is honored to have FastFin as a strategic partner, a world-class innovation lab and product incubator renowned for redefining the art of the possible in the capital markets. This strategic alliance combines FastFin's deep domain expertise and product development prowess with Eficens' scalable, enterprise-grade technology capabilities. Together, we're equipped to tackle more complex challenges and raise the bar for the scope and sophistication of problems we address. Our collaboration will accelerate the delivery of ambitious, transformative solutions to market, setting new benchmarks for innovation pace and industry impact," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Eficens Systems.About FastFinAt FastFin, we employ a highly selective approach to our projects, focusing on engagements with the potential to create transformative, industry-wide, inter-firm solutions and platforms. Our initiatives can also take the form of joint ventures, industry utilities, and spin-offs, into which we can commit both capital and expertise. Our growing team of seasoned experts combines deep domain knowledge with fluency in cutting-edge technology and design thinking to develop solutions that can be leveraged across multiple firms and silos within the capital markets, often with network effects.While we primarily focus on broad-impact initiatives, we also undertake targeted client projects that offer valuable insights and learnings, potentially leading to wider applications. This dual approach allows us to stay at the forefront of industry trends and emerging needs.Our group combines a wealth of experience spanning a range of interests and capabilities, all converging on addressing the most compelling challenges in contemporary finance. From foundational technologies such as distributed ledger and large language models and bridging to practical concerns such as client onboarding and regulatory monitoring, FastFin is committed to driving innovation that shapes the future of the global capital markets.By fostering collaboration between established institutions, vendors, and disruptive startups, FastFin also serves as a catalyst for fintech evolution across the entire wholesale ecosystem, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in financial technology.About Eficens SystemsEficens Systems is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens Systems delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include Cognitive Computing (AIML, GenAI), Distributed Ledger and Blockchain solutions, Cloud and Edge computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Technologies.Media ContactsFastFin: media@fastfin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.