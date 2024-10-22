DOM DOLLA to headline LIV Golf Adelaide revealed as tickets go on sale to public

Release date: 23/10/24

Australian DJ sensation DOM DOLLA has been announced as the Friday headline act for the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event, with ground passes going on-sale to the public from 9am tomorrow (Thursday).



In a one-off performance for South Australians, DOM DOLLA will play at The Grange Golf Club on Friday February 14, 2025, the first day of the three-day LIV event.

Recognised by Rolling Stone as the Best New Artist, DOM DOLLA will take to the LIV Golf Adelaide main stage at the end of play and his signature style of house music is expected to draw bumper-to-bumper crowds on the opening day of the tournament.

Single-day grounds passes to LIV Golf Adelaide are available from as little as $72.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly after record crowds of more than 94,000 flocked to LIV Golf Adelaide earlier this year.

The crowd witnessed the League’s first-ever team playoff, won by the all-Australian Ripper GC and captain Cam Smith.

Independent analysis showed the 2024 event contributed $71.1 million to the state’s economy and generated over 79,000 visitor nights in South Australia, with visitors staying an average of almost four nights.

Additional live music acts will take place throughout the tournament, with details to be announced soon.



Quotes

Attributable to Premier Malinauskas

LIV Golf Adelaide has brought tens of thousands of new visitors to our state and has provided our state a significant platform to communicate our great strengths to the world.

We look forward to building on these quality offerings in 2025 with new innovations, and the superstar DOM DOLLA taking the stage on Friday night.

The February timeslot gives us an opportunity to cement our reputation as the nation’s events capital, leading into the world-renowned Adelaide Festival and Fringe season.

Attributable LIV Golf Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Greg Norman



LIV Golf Adelaide has been an overwhelmingly successful event in its previous editions, and we are excited that Australian fans have even more to look forward to both on and off the course next year.

DOM DOLLA is such an exciting addition to the Friday lineup at the event, and he is sure to set the tone and create a buzzing atmosphere at The Grange for fans to enjoy all weekend long.

The entire league can’t wait to return to South Australia in February – summertime in Australia is about to get a whole lot louder.