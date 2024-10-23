Enjoy Japan at "SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA"—A Sushi-Making Experience Safe for Families with Small Children

Enjoy an authentic sushi-making experience with your children Enjoy the sushi you made yourself Sushi-making experience facility that can be reserved for private parties

TOKYO, TAITO CITY, JAPAN, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOYPACK CO.,LTD (Head office: Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture; Representative Director: Takeshi Kim) offers the “SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA”, a sushi nigiri experience facility that allows visitors to enjoy Japanese culture even with small children. The “SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA” will be offered.

Release Background

We have often received inquiries on our website and official SNS asking if visiting our restaurant with small children is possible. When traveling overseas with small children, the facilities and restaurants a family can visit are limited. Against this backdrop, we would like to inform you that our restaurant is a sushi experience facility where families with small children can experience sushi nigiri with peace of mind, and we would like to introduce the kind of support we provide.

Support for customers with small children

We offer the following support for families with young children

No steps to visit the store (movable from 1F to 5F)

There is a safe place to leave strollers and other items.

Private plan reservations are available for a completely private experience for families only.

Children's Fees

0-5 years old: Free of charge

6-11 years old: 10,000 yen (child rate applies)

After 12 years old: 20,000 yen (adult rates apply)

Immersive Japanese Cultural Experience

In addition to offering a sushi-making experience, the establishment provides an introduction to Japanese culture. A large curved screen within the venue displays Japanese traditions and the history of sushi, creating an immersive atmosphere. Visitors can delve into Japanese culture through an entertaining two-hour session.

Embodiment of Japanese "Omotenashi" in 74 Languages

The establishment employs staff proficient in English and features state-of-the-art AI voice translators, enabling communication in 74 languages.

The venue provides a welcoming atmosphere and offers clear and comprehensive explanations of sushi and Japanese culture, reflecting Japan's renowned "omotenashi" hospitality.

Facility Information

Facility Name: SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA

Address: THE CITY Asakusa 5F, 2-18-16 Kaminarimon 2-chome, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0034, Japan

Capacity: 10 people per session

Experience Hours: Session 1: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Session 2: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Every Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday

Access by Train:

- 0 minutes walk from Exit A4 of Toei Asakusa Line Asakusa Station

- 1 minute walk from Exit 2 of Tokyo Metro Ginza Line Asakusa Station

- 2 minutes walk from Tobu Skytree Line Asakusa Station

- 6 minutes walk from Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station

Website：https://sushi-joy.jp

Contact Information

Contact Person: Shunsuke Saito

Phone: +81-3-6823-8848

Email: joy.sushi.official@gmail.com

Company Overview

Company Name: JOYPACK Co.,Ltd.

Head Office Location: 36-11 Higashiarai, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan

Sales: 106.6B JPY (Fiscal Year ending September 2023)

Business Description: Management of amusement facilities

