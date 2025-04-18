'Hokkaido Resort Club' Launches Official Website and Opens Membership Applications for New Luxury Resort

Designing and constructing high-quality wooden villas suited to Hokkaido's climate Resort Design Featuring World No.1 Harvia Saunas Our Team Hokkaido Resort Club

～Comprehensive Support for Vacation Home Construction and Hospitality Services in Niseko, Furano, Rusutsu, Otaru, and Other Hokkaido’s Popular Destinations～

SAPPORO CITY, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feather Home Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: 1-29 Minami-1-Jo Nishi 27-Chome, Chuo-ku, Sapporo City, Hokkaido; CEO: Yuya Chida) has announced the launch of a new brand, Hokkaido Resort Club, along with the official release of its website and the commencement of membership enrollment as of March 10, 2025.

https://www.hokkaido-rc.jp/

Hokkaido Resort Club has been developed as an integrated one-stop solution supporting real estate acquisition, development, and operation. Based on the concept of “creating valuable assets in Hokkaido,” the brand emphasizes the region’s abundant natural environment and strong asset potential.

Membership registration is available free of charge. Registered members are granted access to updates including the latest resort news, exclusive accommodation plans, and insights into real estate opportunities across Hokkaido.

Clients who enter into construction agreements under this brand will be granted enhanced privileges under the status of Full Member (VIP Member).

Brand Overview

Hokkaido Resort Club offers comprehensive support for luxury vacation home construction, resort development, and property management in key locations across Hokkaido.

【Target Areas】

- Niseko

Internationally renowned ski resort attracting significant attention from global investors.

- Furano

Scenic year-round destination with diverse attractions and ski facilities.

- Rusutsu

Expansive resort region ideal for extended stays, located near Niseko.

- Otaru

Historic port city known for its exotic charm and convenient proximity to Sapporo.

- Yoichi

Area distinguished by its rich heritage in wine and whisky culture.

- Sapporo Suburbs

Residential areas blending urban convenience with natural surroundings.

Services Offered

- Design and Construction of Hokkaido Villa Resorts

Provision of architecturally refined wooden villas tailored to Hokkaido’s climate, delivering comfort and elegance.

- Resort Design Featuring Harvia Saunas

Integration of the world’s leading sauna brand, Harvia, inspired by Northern European wellness culture, to create immersive resort experiences.

- Real Estate Acquisition and Operation Support

A team of experts delivers full-spectrum support encompassing property acquisition, management, and revenue generation strategies. Each service is informed by extensive experience across Hokkaido’s resort real estate landscape.

Exclusive Services for Full (VIP) Members

- Access to preferential rates for stays at Hokkaido Resort Club-owned properties

- Complimentary shuttle services between New Chitose Airport and affiliated accommodations

- Comprehensive management assistance covering both real estate and facility operations

- Support for establishing and enhancing hospitality ventures to strengthen asset performance

Comprehensive Support System by Industry Professionals

A dedicated system involving specialists from various fields ensures seamless progression from property ownership to ongoing operation.

- Villa Construction: Feather Home Co., Ltd. (CEO: Yuya Chida)

- Real Estate Acquisition: REAX International Co., Ltd. (CEO: Masayuki Uchiuzo)

- Operation Support: H2Group (Real Estate Manager: Ryo Kashita)

This integrated support framework enables the realization of a refined Hokkaido resort lifestyle through expert-backed development, acquisition, and operational services.

Background and Purpose of Launch

Hokkaido continues to draw strong interest from both domestic and international investors due to its desirable destinations such as Niseko, Furano, and Rusutsu—all recognized for their robust asset values.

Simultaneously, concerns have been raised regarding the post-purchase burdens of maintenance and operation. The establishment of Hokkaido Resort Club seeks to address these concerns by offering solutions that emphasize not only ownership but also enjoyment and effective utilization of real estate.

Future Outlook

The brand intends to expand initiatives in high-value vacation home construction and hospitality development, leveraging its strengths in resort planning and operational expertise.

Plans also include the introduction of immersive local experience programs in collaboration with nearby tourist destinations, aiming to enhance Hokkaido’s overall appeal.

https://www.hokkaido-rc.jp/

Company Overview

Company Name: Feather Home Co., Ltd.

CEO: Yuya Chida

Address: 1-29 Minami-1-Jo Nishi 27-Chome, Chuo-ku, Sapporo City, Hokkaido

Business Scope: Construction, Real Estate, and Resort Operations Support

Contact for Inquiries

Feather Home Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Takuya Arakawa

TEL: 011-215-7797

Email: info@featherhome.co.jp

Official Website: https://www.featherhome.co.jp/

