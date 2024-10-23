Participate Announces Integration with Fiserv DNA®, Further Automating the Loan Participation Process

Fiserv & Participate Integration Cover Participate Logo

Participate integrates with Fiserv DNA® to automate loan participations & syndications and help financial institutions efficiently manage loan portfolios.

With automation replacing traditional, spreadsheet-based processes, financial institutions can handle larger volumes of loans with the same resources.” — Matt Johnner

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Participate, a BankLabs innovation and the industry’s leading platform for automating loan participations and syndications, today announced the successful integration of its patented technology with Fiserv DNA®. This integration signifies a major advancement in Participate’s mission to revolutionize loan participations for financial institutions of all sizes.

Participate integrates with Fiserv DNA® to automate critical functions such as principal and interest payments, fee payments, advances, variable rate adjustments, and notifications. This automation reduces the risk of errors and eliminates the need for manual reconciliations, saving financial institutions considerable time and resources. By connecting Participate with Fiserv DNA®, institutions can manage their existing sold loan portfolios, regardless of loan size or type, more efficiently than ever before.

One of the most significant benefits of the integration is Participate’s ability to help financial institutions scale their loan operations without increasing headcount. By automating complex back-office processes, institutions can grow their loan portfolios and enhance productivity while keeping operational costs in check. "Our platform is designed to make both lenders and operations teams more efficient," said Matt Johnner, President and Co-Founder of Participate. "With automation replacing traditional, spreadsheet-based processes, financial institutions can handle larger volumes of loans with the same resources."

As financial institutions seek ways to keep lending, reduce concentration risk, increase liquidity, and generate additional income, Participate’s automated workflows provide a competitive edge. With real-time updates, enhanced risk management, and streamlined operations, clients using Participate can:

• Increase liquidity,

• Scale operations efficiently,

• Improve service for both originators and participants.

Participate is not just a tool—it’s a strategic solution designed to transform how financial institutions manage loan participations, syndications, and whole loan sales, offering institutions the ability to grow while maintaining compliance and optimizing their balance sheets.

About Participate

Participate is a patented loan participation and syndication automation platform, managing over $8 billion in loans with 400 lenders using the platform to manage their portfolio of sold or bought loans. It includes an optional network of over 800 buy-side financial institutions. Participate enables financial institutions of all sizes to streamline their processes. By automating the manual tasks associated with buying and selling loans, Participate allows financial institutions to more efficiently manage their balance sheets, reduce risk, and drive higher profits. With advanced back-office functionality like real-time transaction history, shared balances, and variable interest rate management, Participate ensures seamless operations for both originators and participants. For more information, visit www.participateloan.com.

Legal Disclaimer: Fiserv® and DNA® are registered trademarks of Fiserv, Inc. This release is not an endorsement of Participate by Fiserv.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.