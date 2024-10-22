Commissioner opens submissions to the Liverpool City Council public inquiry

23 October 2024

The Commissioner appointed to undertake a public inquiry into Liverpool City Council, Mr Ross Glover has advised the NSW Office of Local Government that submissions to the inquiry are now being accepted.

Commissioner Glover has been appointed by the Minister for Local Government to hold a public inquiry into Liverpool City Council under Section 438U of the Local Government Act 1993.

The Commissioner may decide to publicly release all or part of any submissions received, including on the inquiry’s webpage, however submissions received will not automatically be made public.

Requests to keep submissions anonymous may be made to the Commissioner.

The closing date for submissions is 16 December 2024. There will be no written acknowledgement provided of the receipt of submissions.

Written submissions may be sent via email to Liverpool.publicinquiry@olg.nsw.gov.au or by post, addressed to:

The Office of the Commissioner

Public inquiry into Liverpool City Council

Locked Bag 3015

Nowra NSW 2541

More information about the call for public submissions and the Terms of Reference for the inquiry can be found on the inquiry’s webpage at: www.olg.nsw.gov.au/public-inquiries/liverpool-city-council-public-inquiry/.

Quotes attributable to Deputy Secretary Local Government, Brett Whitworth:

“Commissioner Glover has asked that the Office of Local Government publish updated information on the public inquiry page of our website encouraging written submissions from a wide range of persons or groups, directed to the inquiry’s Terms of Reference.

“Public submissions are an essential part of the inquiry process, allowing a wide range of perspectives to be considered.

“It is customary for public hearings to be held as part of a public inquiry, with the details of any hearings, including the timing, a matter for the Commissioner to confirm. Further information about public hearings will be published on the inquiry webpage once known.”

