Council Circular 25-03 Review of the NSW Companion Animal Laws – Discussion Paper

What’s new or changing? The NSW Government has committed to a comprehensive review of the Companion Animals Act 1998 (Companion Animals Act).

The Minister for Local Government, the Hon. Ron Hoenig MP, is commencing the review by inviting public submissions on a discussion paper. What will this mean for council? Councils are requested to provide feedback on the questions posed in this discussion paper by Sunday, 4 May 2025.

Feedback received will be considered by the Government as it determines next steps in the review. Key points The Companion Animals Act encourages owners to act responsibly by ensuring the effective and appropriate care and management of their pet dog or cat.

The enforcement of companion animal legislation and monitoring of compliance is primarily the responsibility of councils.

This discussion paper presents an opportunity to gather feedback and ideas on how companion animals are best managed. It focuses on high-level strategic questions regarding the objectives of the Companion Animals Act and its current relevance.

The discussion paper asks a series of questions under 3 key focus areas: Compliance and enforcement role of councils.

Responses can be provided via the Office of Local Government website or feedback forms can be downloaded and submitted via email at ca.review@olg.nsw.gov.au with the subject line ‘CA Act Review Discussion Paper’.

This will not be the only opportunity for you to have a say. Further consultation, including papers, targeted stakeholder meetings, and workshops, may be undertaken as required to help the Government to determine key issues and options for change.

The review will also consider all findings and recommendations of various Government inquiries into related issues through Parliamentary committees, as well as those of recent coronial inquests into dog attacks. Where to go for further information Further information on the review is available on the Office of Local Government’s website, by contacting the Policy team on 02 4428 4100 or via email at ca.review@olg.nsw.gov.au. Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary Office of Local Government

