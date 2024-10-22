Perspectives on the Navy’s 2025 Shipbuilding Plan

The Navy's shipbuilding plan for fiscal year 2025 provides projections of its fleet over the next 30 years. Overall, the Navy wants to build a larger fleet whose firepower is greater and distributed among more ships than it is today. CBO examines the 2025 plan’s implications for the potential composition, cost, and capabilities of the Navy’s fleet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.