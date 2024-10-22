Submit Release
Perspectives on the Navy’s 2025 Shipbuilding Plan

The Navy's shipbuilding plan for fiscal year 2025 provides projections of its fleet over the next 30 years. Overall, the Navy wants to build a larger fleet whose firepower is greater and distributed among more ships than it is today. CBO examines the 2025 plan’s implications for the potential composition, cost, and capabilities of the Navy’s fleet.

