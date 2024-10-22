H.R. 7365, VETS Safe Travel Act

H.R. 7365 would waive the fee for severely disabled veterans, as defined in the bill, who wish to enroll in the PreCheck program operated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). PreCheck expedites the security screening process for commercial airline travelers and must be renewed every five years. Eligible veterans would need to satisfy the applicable security requirements for participating in PreCheck, including a background check.

About 20 million people (or 7 percent of the adult population) are enrolled in PreCheck. The fee ranges from $78 to $85 for new enrollees and from $69 to $78 for renewals, depending on how the traveler applies for PreCheck. Those amounts cover the cost of the background check. Using information from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), CBO estimates that about 325,000 veterans would meet the qualifications for the fee waiver.