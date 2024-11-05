Animal Surgical Center: Rescue Organizations, Complex Surgeries, and Community Involvement

Free Snip and Fix for Resuces

OCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Surgical Center (ASC), a leader in veterinary excellence, proudly announces its continued commitment to supporting rescue organizations, performing complex surgeries, and bolstering community involvement. Through our dedicated team and collaborative partnerships, ASC aims to elevate animal care standards and foster a compassionate environment for all pets.ASC's unwavering support for rescue organizations exemplifies our dedication to enhancing animal welfare. By partnering with multiple rescue groups, including Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR), Posh Rescue, and Hurley Hearts Bulldog Rescue we aim to provide lifesaving care to animals in urgent need.Dr. Tomas Infernuso serves as a board member for BDRR and plays a pivotal role in their mission by volunteering his time monthly to perform life-saving surgeries on rescue animals, free of charge. His tireless dedication has made a profound impact, transforming countless lives.Our collaboration with BDRR is highlighted through poignant stories like Story 1 and Story 2 , which demonstrate the profound difference our collective efforts make.Two powerful testimonials further underscore the importance of these initiatives:Jen shared: "The partnership between ASC and BDRR has been a game-changer for many rescue animals. Their expertise and compassion give these pets a second chance at life." Summer added: "I can't express how grateful we are to ASC for their unwavering support. The surgeries they provide have saved so many lives and helped these animals find forever homes."Additionally, ASC hosts events that bring together the community to support adoption efforts and raise awareness about animal welfare.At ASC, we believe that every pet deserves excellent care. Our skilled team specializes in complex surgical procedures that ensure the best possible outcomes:- Soft-Tissue Surgery: Our soft-tissue surgery services encompass a wide range of procedures, from mass removals to surgeries involving the abdomen, thorax, urinary tract, eyes, ears, and reproductive organs. Our skilled surgeons also specialize in cardiovascular procedures, including the correction of congenital heart defects such as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA).- Regenerative Medicine: We specialize in advanced procedures such as stem cell therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Our commitment to continuous education, expertise, and cutting-edge technology ensures that we provide the highest standard of care for your pets.- Minimally Invasive Procedures: We offer the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, including thoracoscopy, laparoscopy, and arthroscopy. These advanced techniques use smaller incisions, resulting in reduced postoperative pain and quicker recovery times, ensuring a smoother healing process for your pet. Trust our experienced team to provide cutting-edge surgical care for your beloved companion.These intricate procedures are performed with precision and compassion, ensuring that every pet receives the highest standard of care.Community Involvement and Impact: Enriching Lives Beyond Veterinary Care.ASC's dedication goes beyond clinical expertise, as we actively contribute to the local community. Our participation in various initiatives highlights our unwavering commitment to both animal welfare and community enrichment.Our impactful contributions:- Active involvement in local community outreach events, such as rescue organization fundraisers and rescue missions, showcasing our company’s core values.- Host free spay and neuter events 3-4 times a year, dedicated to providing essential care for shelter and rescue animals.- Educating pet owners on responsible pet care, including through events like Youth Day, where we inspire the next generation to care for animals with compassion and responsibility.Our community involvement reflects our core belief that together we can create a better world for animals.About Animal Surgical Center (ASC)Located at 529 Atlantic Ave in Oceanside, NY, ASC is a multidisciplinary veterinary practice committed to offering client-centered care at fair prices. With a team of skilled veterinary surgeons, emergency doctors, and support staff, ASC strives to save lives "One Pet At A Time." In addition to providing high-quality medical treatments, ASC actively contributes to charitable initiatives such as the NO RUFF DAYS fund—an effort aimed at supporting disadvantaged pets through lifesaving medical interventions.The recent AAHA Accreditation serves as a testament to ASC's pursuit of excellence and dedication to fostering an environment where every pet receives love and top-notch care.For more information about Animal Surgical Center, please visit their website, asc.vet, or follow them on Instagram For media inquires, please refer to the contact information provided below.

