Public Education Advocacy Summit Aims to Rethink Advocacy in Divisive Political Climate

Advocacy Summit, Nov. 13, Waco

Uniting educators, leaders, and advocates to rethink public education advocacy amid political challenges in Texas

This Summit is about stepping back and rethinking our collective approach to public education advocacy in this new era of not-so-civil politics.” — Scott Milder, Founder of Friends of Texas Public Schools.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Texas Public Schools and Pastors for Texas Children invite public education advocates from across the state to the Texas Public Education Advocacy Summit on November 13, 2024, in Waco. This event will bring together leaders, educators, and policymakers to explore new strategies for advocating for Texas public schools in today's challenging political environment.The Summit will provide fresh perspectives and practical approaches for engaging communities and legislators. Attendees will hear from an impressive lineup of speakers, including Harvey Kronberg of The Quorum Report, Michelle Smith of Smith Advocacy, and prominent advocates like Matt Hall of Raise Your Hand Texas, Josh Sanderson from the Equity Center, and Jennifer Easley, President of the Texas PTA. Superintendents Lamond Dean, Dr. Jim Chadwell, and Dr. Georgeanne Warnock will also share leadership insights alongside legislators such as Representatives Gina Hinojosa, Glenn Rogers, and Gary VanDeaver. Together, they will emphasize the critical role of education in shaping the future of Texas."This Summit is about stepping back and rethinking our collective approach to public education advocacy in this new era of not-so-civil politics," says Scott Milder, Founder of Friends of Texas Public Schools. "We intend to unite the advocacy community and become more strategic allies to our many friendlies in the Texas Legislature. The long-term survival of our system of public free schools is at stake."The event will challenge traditional advocacy tactics, particularly as Texas public schools face increasing scrutiny amid talks of voucher programs. "Advocating good public education policy on behalf of all our Texas schoolchildren will be more important in the upcoming legislative session than ever before," adds Charles Foster Johnson, Executive Director of Pastors for Texas Children.In the evening, attendees are invited to the 20th Annual Friend of the Year Dinner, a separate event celebrating individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Texas public schools.Event Details:Date: November 13, 2024Location: Baylor University, Waco, TexasTime: Summit – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM | Friend of the Year Dinner – 5:00 PM to 8:30 PMRegistration: Tickets are available online at www.fotps.org/summit . Separate registration is required for the Friend of the Year Dinner.For more information or to register, visit www.fotps.org/events or contact Leigh Anne Pearson, Executive Director, at lpearson@fotps.org or 512-334-6555.

