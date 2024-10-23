Temporary FEMA Center Open in Valdosta

ATLANTA – Georgia residents who live in the Valdosta area and are unable to visit one of FEMA’s eight Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the state can apply for assistance in person at a temporary location. This center is only open from Tuesday, October 22 to Saturday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following address:

Temporary FEMA Center

2108 E. Hill Avenue

Building D

Valdosta, GA, 31601

Valdosta homeowners and renters who had home or property damage due to Tropical Storm Debby, damage Aug. 4-22, and/or Hurricane Helene can visit this center to apply for FEMA assistance, update their cases and ask questions. People who require additional services are encouraged to visit the Disaster Recovery Center located at the former Church of the Nazarene at 4344 Forest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA, 31605, which is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

When visiting a center to apply for FEMA assistance, have the following with you:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

While people can apply in person at the center, residents are encouraged to fill out their application online at DisasterAssistance.gov or on the FEMA App, as these are the quickest and most convenient ways. Another way to apply is by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-8-00-621-3362, which is open every day and help is available in most languages.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Debby Georgia page or FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia page. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.