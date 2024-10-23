Defensible Technology Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

NYC based IT and Cybersecurity consultancy Defensible Technology ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies.Defensible Technology ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs ( https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 ) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert’s annual live event. Honorees will also be celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.• The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 • MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18. We’ll discuss the research results during a special webcast, and you can register for that here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/top-250-mssps-for-2024 Defensible Technology was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024.“This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to protecting businesses against evolving cyber threats,” said Stephen Doty, CEO of Defensible Technology. “Our focus on delivering best-in-class IT and cybersecurity services , combined with trusted client relationships, has been key to our success. We are honored to be among the top MSSPs driving innovation and security excellence.”“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Defensible Technology on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market . Members of this list are the best of the best.”MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.The full list can be found here.Defensible Technology, based in New York and founded in 2019, is a leading cybersecurity Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in outsourced IT services, incident response, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance readiness. We empower organizations to build stronger security postures through customized solutions and expert guidance. Our mission is to deliver proactive, reliable, and scalable cybersecurity services that reduce risk and enhance operational resilience for clients in multiple industries.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com For media inquiries, please contact ciso@defensible.tech

