Kepler 62 Experiment : Q&A with Michael Ross Catania

I look forward to working with great vocalist over the years, I am hoping to keep the team the same, as enjoyed working with everyone!” — Catania

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interviewer: Great! To start, could you explain the primary objectives of the Kepler 62 Experiment and how it differentiates itself by not incorporating AI?

Catania: Absolutely. I took on multiple roles, producing and writing most of the record, collaborating with a remarkable team of vocalists and audio engineers. I also utilized licensed stock footage from Motion Array and Artlist.io, which facilitated my discovery of a hidden talent in filmmaking and video editing.

Initially, I considered AI video, but ultimately decided against it, which turned out to be beneficial. The Kepler 62 Experiment merges art, invention, design, music, and science, encompassing a variety of disciplines. The last episode I completed, is Episode 9, "The Mirror".

Kepler 62 Experiment has been selected and/or awarded in over 28 international film festivals, which is truly an honor. Sharing art with the international community has been an immensely rewarding experience. I look forward to finishing up episodes 10 through episode 15! So I still have 5 episodes left for Kepler 62 Experiment. Then Kepler 63 Experiment comes next!

Interviewer: That's impressive! Could you share what inspired you to produce and write most of your record and how using licensed stock footage from platforms like Motion Array and Artlist.io played a role in your creative process? How did these resources facilitate your exploration and development of a hidden talent in filmmaking and video editing?

Catania: It was a gradual evolution. The original record was written in 2012, and I intended to complete it later. I revisited it, and everything else followed naturally. Once you master music creation and collaborate with top vocalist , that creative experience serves as perfect preparation for filmmaking. You intuitively recognize when a project feels right or needs more energy, and this skill enhances with time.

Interviewer: Absolutely, it seems that your background in music production, writing, and collaboration with skilled professionals has given you a solid foundation for venturing into filmmaking. The creative synergy and instinctive understanding of when something is just right, underscores the transferable nature of these artistic skills. It's exciting how the principles of storytelling, emotional impact, and collaboration remain consistent across music and film, allowing for a seamless transition. As you harness this energy and continually refine your craft, what goals or projects do you aspire to tackle in the realm of film to further develop your artistic vision?

Catania: I plan to work on the Kepler 63 Experiment and subsequently the Kepler 64 Experiment, gradually evolving and varying the style over time, always in collaboration with great music professionals. I believe each individual's choice regarding AI will continue to evolve, but for me, maintaining human creativity is key. I am eager to continue working with talented vocalists and aim to keep my team consistent, as I thoroughly value these partnerships. The artistic potential for the Kepler 63 Experiment and 64 Experiment Experiment is genuinely exciting to explore.

Kepler 62 Experiment - Episode #1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.