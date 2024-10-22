Road closure on Garner Road West between Hamilton Drive and Panabaker Drive to begin October 28

HAMILTON, ON – To safely complete a watermain installation, the City of Hamilton will close Garner Road in both directions between Hamilton Drive and Panabaker Drive (Ward 12) beginning Monday, October 28, 2024.

During the closure, local access will be open to two-way traffic for residents who live between Shaver Road and Hamilton Drive and from Panabaker Drive to Fiddlers Green Road. There will be no through access from Panabaker Drive to Hamilton Drive.

Work is expected to be completed in approximately one week.

Due to the specialized equipment required for the excavation, a full closure is required for the safety of workers and the public.

Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closure. Please note, an HSR detour has been established. For information on HSR detours, please visit Schedules & Detours.

This construction work will not impact Emergency Services and their accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure reconstruction.