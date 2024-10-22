Solid Waste Department Mini Dump Facility to close for Maintenance

Published on October 22, 2024

The City of Miami Solid Waste Department's Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th St., Miami, FL 33142, will be closed from Saturday, October 26, 2024, through Sunday, October 27, 2024, due to maintenance.

Residents are encouraged to use the Mini Dump Facility after it resumes regular operations on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM.

The Department of Solid Waste will continue normal operations throughout the week leading up to the Mini Dump Facility closure.

For more information regarding the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311 or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.