CMS releases final guidance on hospital respiratory data condition of participation reporting requirements 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Oct. 22 released final guidance detailing reporting requirements for the hospital respiratory data condition of participation. Under the new CoP, which takes effect Nov. 1, all Medicare- and Medicaid-participating hospitals and critical access hospitals (other than psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospital distinct part units and rehabilitation hospital distinct part units) will electronically submit certain COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a weekly basis. CMS will evaluate compliance using monthly reports generated by the CDC. Psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospital distinct part units and rehabilitation hospital distinct part units will report once, annually, beginning in January. AHA will share additional information with members in an upcoming Special Bulletin.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.