Child Filmmakers Lux Elizabeth and Ellie Mae Smith Score a Mentorship with Sunset Entertainment

Award winning child filmmakers

These young filmmakers, this is our future. I'm so impressed with these young ladies.” — Pete Wooster, Sunset Entertainment

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic child actresses Lux Elizabeth and Ellie Mae Smith are making strides in the film industry with their impressive talents and accomplishments. Lux Elizabeth, 11, and Ellie Mae Smith, 13, have established themselves as promising young talents both in front of and behind the camera.Lux Elizabeth has been impressing audiences with her award-winning short films and acting skills since the age of 9. Her creative storytelling and directing abilities have garnered recognition at film festivals such as the San Diego International Kids Film Festival and most recently won "Best Director" and "Best Short Film Cast" at the Show Low Film Festival . Lux is represented by LA Talent and Crackerjack Management, showcasing her potential as a rising star in Hollywood.Ellie Mae Smith, a talented screenwriter and actress, recognition in the industry at just 10 years old with her feature-length script " Hope ." The film, starring industry veterans Dean Cain and Eddie McClintock, has received critical acclaim and accolades, including Best Feature Cast and Best Feature Film at the Show Low Film Festival. Ellie Mae's writing skills have also been recognized with awards for her script "New Believer."Lux and Ellie Mae have now been selected to participate in Sunset Entertainments' Mentorship program at the Warner Brothers lot. Executive Director Pete Wooster commended the young filmmakers at the Show Low Film Festival on Sunday and emphasized their potential as the future of the industry. Lux and Ellie Mae will have the opportunity to shadow award-winning Director Martin Guigui as part of the mentoring program.In addition to their upcoming projects, including the independent film "The Enigma of the Hidden Key," Lux and Ellie Mae can be seen in "Hope," available on JC film streaming and YouTube with distribution secured.Lux Elizabeth and Ellie Mae Smith's talents and achievements reflect their commitment to the craft of filmmaking. Keep an eye out for these up-and-coming stars as they continue to make their mark in the world of cinema.

