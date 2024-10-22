HIP Video Promo Presents: Mike Teezy premieres all new music video 'New Leaf (Turning The Page)' on BET Gospel

One-of-a-kind gospel rapper Mike Teezy is back with a brand new motivational track "New Leaf (Turning The Page)"

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One-of-a-kind gospel rapper Mike Teezy has hit his stride—garnering attention and renown after releasing three outstanding videos in the last six months alone. Born in West Virginia and growing up in North Carolina as the son of a preacher, following the Lord has always been a staple in Teezy’s life. God has guided him through incredible hardships—like being told by doctors not once but twice he may be paralyzed for the rest of his life. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, Teezy has consistently been a force of determination and joy—encouraging his audience to feel good and embrace God’s light from the beginning. Most impressively, Mike Teezy stays true to his values, blending trap and gospel to craft a distinct style without compromising his sound. Now releasing his next project bursting with positive energy, Mike Teezy continues to break barriers with unstoppable momentum.

“NEW LEAF (Turning the Page)” sets the tone for Teezy’s latest chapter of artistry. Building off bumping beats by UK producer Joshuah Matthew Wiehahn, Teezy’s catchy melody and soulful harmonies are skillfully layered to create the ultimate dance song. Within his true-to-the-heart lyricism, Teezy encourages listeners to “turn a new leaf” and dive headfirst into a life led by God, coming from someone whose devotion and faith have guided him through his blooming success. “NEW LEAF (Turning the Page)” advocates for listeners to turn their page and start a new chapter because no matter where life’s ups and downs take them, there’s “no time like the present.” Teezy “knows that it’s a blessin’,” and seeks to inspire others with his limitless gratitude and optimism.

“NEW LEAF (Turning the Page)” is an incredible sister music video that perfectly complements Teezy’s hit “I FEEL GOOD.” Directed by Will Thomas, “NEW LEAF (Turning the Page)” takes a similar cinematic approach but swaps sunny summertime choreography for a neon underground dance party. This is the perfect arena for Teezy to flaunt his prowess and style as a rapper and dancer. Decked out in a white suit, paying homage to his favorite artist Michael Jackson, Teezy shows off his skills without ever losing sight of the most important thing—the Word of God. Teezy’s lively energy will have viewers swarming to the dance floor to praise the Lord and have a blast doing it. It’s yet another fantastic contribution to Teezy’s flourishing repertoire—solidifying him as an emerging spiritual leader in the creative arena.

