Updated vaccines for influenza, COVID-19 available throughout B.C.

CANADA, October 22 - People who are already registered in the provincial Get Vaccinated system will automatically receive an invitation to book their influenza and COVID-19 immunization online when they become due.

Those who are not registered yet are encouraged to do so by visiting:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

Although booking through the Get Vaccinated system is the most efficient way to access the vaccines, people can also phone the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book or ask questions about their influenza and or COVID-19 immunizations: 1 833 838-2323

Seniors will continue to receive free enhanced influenza vaccines, which offer better protection against influenza than standard-dose vaccines. This is because they stimulate stronger immune responses to compensate for the natural weakening of the immune system that occurs with age. A stronger immune response can lead to better protection against influenza.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends people get the updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall, or six months since their most recent COVID-19 vaccine dose or infection, whichever is later.

For influenza, public-health officials look to the influenza season in the Southern Hemisphere to help anticipate the influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere. Data from the Southern Hemisphere shows children were more significantly affected this past season. Research and data show the recent viral respiratory illness season varied in severity, timing and duration across regions.

Immunization-related protection against influenza varies from season to season because the influenza viruses continue to change. As a result, circulating influenza viruses may or may not be well matched to the seasonal influenza vaccine produced for use in the Northern Hemisphere.