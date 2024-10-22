Medicare Annual Enrollment: Expert Insights and Tips for Healthy Aging

Dr. Ali Khan, Chief Medical Officer for Aetna Medicare, Shares Important Tips for Medicare Enrollment and Healthy Aging

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) has begun, and millions of Americans aged 65 and older, as well as those living with disabilities, will need to make important health care decisions during this time. To help guide them through this important time, Dr. Ali Khan, Chief Medical Officer for Aetna Medicare, teamed with D S Simon Media on a nationwide media tour to share helpful advice on Medicare plan options and tips for staying healthy as we age.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 through December 7, is an important time for Medicare beneficiaries to think about healthy aging and see if their current health plan meets their needs and budget.

When choosing a plan, Dr. Khan suggests asking yourself a few key questions:

Does the plan fit your budget? Review all the plan’s out-of-pocket costs. Make sure to look at the monthly plan premium, but also review the deductibles, copays and coinsurance you’d have to pay.

Review all the plan’s out-of-pocket costs. Make sure to look at the monthly plan premium, but also review the deductibles, copays and coinsurance you’d have to pay. Next, think about your current providers. Are your favorite doctors, hospitals and pharmacies in the plan’s network? That’s very important if you want to continue using them.

Are your favorite doctors, hospitals and pharmacies in the plan’s network? That’s very important if you want to continue using them. Another important thing to consider is your prescription drugs. Do you take regular medications? Does the plan cover those prescriptions? And remember: plans can change their drug lists and costs, so it’s important to review them each year.



Medicare Advantage plans focus on your overall health and wellness. They limit how much you pay out of pocket, and many also cover prescription drugs. Medicare Advantage plans may also include additional benefits like dental, hearing and vision. Some even offer flexible allowances for things like healthy foods and over-the-counter items.

During the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, the first thing people should do is go to the Medicare.gov website where they can enter their zip code and see all the Medicare plans available in their area. If you’d rather talk to someone, you can call a number listed on Medicare.gov or call a local trusted broker or community advisor.

To learn more about Aetna Medicare plans, call 1-844-588-0041 (TTY: 711), 7 days a week, 8 AM to 8 PM or visit AetnaMedicare.com to review their plans and learn about your Medicare options.

About Dr. Ali Khan

Dr. Ali Khan is Vice President and Medicare Chief Medical Officer for Aetna, a CVS Health company. In this role, Dr. Khan advances strategies, policies and programs to drive the delivery of holistic care and positively impact more than 10.4 million Aetna Medicare members nationwide. Dr. Khan joins Aetna from Oak Street Health where he was the Chief Medical Officer of Value-Based Care Strategy and Executive Medical Director.

Dr. Khan is a board-certified internist and practices general internal medicine in both the primary care and inpatient settings. Beyond the clinic, Dr. Khan maintains an active public leadership portfolio, including recent service on the national boards of Doctors for America, the American College of Physicians, Physicians for Human Rights, the California Healthcare Foundation Leadership Program and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Among his many accolades, Dr. Khan was named a Modern Healthcare Top 25 Emerging Leader, a National Minority Quality Forum 40 Under 40 Leader in Health and a Crain’s Chicago Business Health Care Hero.

Dr. Khan completed his residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he served on the clinical faculty. He is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School and VCU’s Medical College of Virginia, earning joint MD and MPP degrees as a Harvard Public Service Fellow.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dfacddd-f385-4a45-9532-0d06941007fb

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.