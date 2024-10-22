Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, an increase of 4.4% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 9, 2025 to holders of record on December 26, 2024.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,124 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Brian Dickman Chief Financial Officer (646) 349-6000 Investor Relations (646) 349-0598 ir@gettyrealty.com

