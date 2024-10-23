New AI-assisted embryo selection research shows promise for enhancing fertility treatment outcomes

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new interim analysis from Ovation Fertility and Alife Health is exploring the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve embryo selection during in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. This innovative research, presented at the 80th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, focuses on the impact of AI-assisted embryo evaluation on ongoing pregnancy rates.The AI system, developed by Alife Health, non-invasively analyzes blastocyst-stage embryo images to predict their likelihood of resulting in an ongoing pregnancy. By complementing traditional embryo selection methods, the technology aims to improve the chances of success for patients undergoing IVF."Our interim findings suggest that incorporating AI into embryo selection could offer a promising new tool to help patients increase their chances of a successful pregnancy," said Matthew "Tex" VerMilyea, Ph.D., HCLD/CC , Vice President of Scientific Advancement at Ovation. "Although the difference in pregnancy rates between the AI-assisted group and the control group was not statistically significant, the positive trend we observed certainly merits further investigation."In the study, 59 patients were randomly assigned to a treatment group where AI was used alongside standard morphology grading for embryo selection. An additional 55 patients formed the control group, which relied solely on morphology grading performed by an embryologist. The AI-assisted group showed a 69% ongoing pregnancy rate, compared to 64% in the control group. Notably, no safety concerns were identified in the AI group, reinforcing the potential of this non-invasive technology as a safe and valuable tool for IVF treatments."AI has great potential to enhance reproductive medicine by refining and standardizing embryo selection, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes," added Dr. VerMilyea. "We are optimistic that with further research and larger study groups, we can more clearly demonstrate the significant benefits of AI in fertility treatments."With final results expected later this year, these findings could mark an important step toward integrating AI into the IVF process, advancing reproductive technology, and providing new hope for individuals and couples pursuing their dreams of starting a family.About Ovation FertilityOvationFertility, part of the US Fertility network, is a leading national consortium of IVF laboratories dedicated to advancing reproductive care. Working closely with affiliated physician practices, Ovation leverages cutting-edge, evidence-based fertility treatments to provide hopeful parents with the highest chances of success. Ovation offers a comprehensive range of services, including frozen donor and surrogacy services and secure storage solutions for frozen biomaterials. Together, Ovation and its partners are committed to setting new standards in reproductive medicine. Learn more at https://www.ovationfertility.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.