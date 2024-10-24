GBK Brand Bar & MEND’s Backstage Artist Green Room prior to the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

BEVERLY HILLS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBK Brand Bar & MEND hosted a three-day luxury gifting experience to celebrate music's highest honor. This year's Backstage Luxury Lounge included over $90,000 in luxury vacations, and fun items for the 2024 Inductees and performers such as: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Suzanne de Passe and Special Guests: Busta Rhymes, Chad Smith, Common, Dave Chappelle, De La Soul, Dr. Dre, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Jack Black, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Maynard James Keenan, Method Man, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Roger Daltry, Sammy Hagar, Teyana Taylor, The Roots, Tom Morello, Zendaya, and many more!During the backstage rehearsals, talent signed an authentic Fender guitar presented by MEND, a skincare that harnesses the power of stem cells and gold nanoparticles, aa well as custom groundbreaking table game by Skeech Games, and an Aroma360 speaker diffuser all to be auctioned off to benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. The goal, with GBK’s donation, is to raise a minimum of $35,000.Talent was offered to be whisked away to various luxe destinations, including a 5 night all-inclusive African Safari by LUSH African Safari, a private 5-star resort stay at Raiwasa in Fiji, and courtesy of Beau Monde Traveler; a luxurious stay at Castle Elvira, listed in the prestigious 'Travel & Leisure IT list' as one of the top 100 new hotels in the world , 4 nights with Blacksford Premium RV Rentals, with a stay at Eagle Dancer Resort, an iconic property in Sedona, AZ, known as a destination within a destination and four nights at the beautiful five-star destination, Dukley Hotel & Resort in Montenegro.Other stand-out gifts included CyncDynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Light by GE Lighting, a Savant company, artisan-crafted baked makeup by Laura Gellar Beauty, and custom Beats (PRODUCT)RED Solo 4 Headphones in collaboration with (RED) founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS. Additionally, the opportunity for free ghostwriting and publishing services to create their own book, guaranteed to be a #1 Best Seller by Action Takers Publishing.Unique fashion brands featured including Single Tree Lane, a fashion brand that blends global aesthetics, cultural diversity, and inclusive design into unique, sustainable pieces, Values Driven, clothing that inspires humans to take action based on their values, and The Artisan Group, a premier entertainment marketing organization on a mission to introduce Hollywood to the best of the handcrafted movement. Lastly, lucky ladies walked away with a Hammitt handbag.Talent were wined and dined, as they were treated to Fog Crest Vineyards, 2017 Laguna West Pinot Noir & their 2019 Estate Chardonnay, Detroit-inspired pizza by Dola Jean's, small batch ice cream made in Cleveland by Mason's Creamery, and Incognito's great-tasting, non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cannabis cocktails crafted by master mixologists. Finally, top talent walked away with hand-painted cookies by Jenny's Bakery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.