Swayambhu Entertainment and Bullseye Press Unite in India’s First Crossover Comic Book

Swayambhu Entertainment and Bullseye Press present Planet Raakh, the first crossover in Indian comics, uniting Tamas (Incognito) and Zaalim Manjha.

When a soldier threw a comic, the other kids searched for a sandwich, but I picked up the page and thought – I can do this too.” — Aabid Surti

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swayambhu Entertainment and Bullseye Press proudly announce the upcoming release of Planet Raakh, the first-ever crossover comic by two active Indian comic publishers. This 100-page book, initially announced on November 4, 2021, unites Tamas (Incognito) and Zaalim Manjha in an epic adventure that blends mythology with urban folklore.A Historic Collaboration Began in 2021The idea for Planet Raakh emerged during the development of Incognito 1, when Bhupinder Thakur, founder of Swayambhu Entertainment, approached Bullseye Press founder Ravi Raj Ahuja with the idea of a crossover."We were working on Incognito when I suggested the idea," Bhupinder recalls. "Ravi immediately saw the potential, and we knew we were creating something special."Ravi Raj Ahuja, publisher and owner of Bullseye Press, shared:"This is a rare opportunity. Collaborations like this are groundbreaking. Planet Raakh is a testament to what’s possible when two creative forces come together with a shared vision."While the project was initially planned for Diwali 2022, it faced delays due to prior commitments, artist schedules, and a commitment to quality."The wait has been long, but we believe fans will love the result," Ravi added. "It’s thrilling to see this vision come to life."Meet the Stars: Tamas and Zaalim Manjha• Tamas (Incognito): Known as the “Eater of Souls,” Tamas is a morally complex anti-hero whose actions blur the lines between justice and vengeance.• Zaalim Manjha: A witty, beedi-smoking paranormal investigator from Bullseye Press, Zaalim is as charming as he is unpredictable. His motto? "Kyuki pyaar zaalim hai re!"Together, these two characters embark on an adventure filled with danger, humor, and unexpected alliances.Sudeep Menon, the writer of Planet Raakh, shared his excitement:"Bringing two unique characters together and making their worlds align was challenging but immensely rewarding. Fans will love the chemistry between Tamas and Zaalim—they’re a perfect match in the most unpredictable ways."Laying the Groundwork: Hints and Easter EggsHints of Planet Raakh have been scattered throughout Incognito 1 and Incognito 3, where characters like Idika and Karkadan were introduced to connect both universes.Bullseye Press: A Legacy of Fan FavoritesSince its launch in 2018, Bullseye Press has released several fan-favorite titles:• Aadhira Mohi #1 – Won the Best Writer Award at Comic Con India.• Dracula Series – Rapidly building a passionate fan base.Bullseye Press continues to push creative boundaries with compelling storytelling and bold narratives.Swayambhu Entertainment: Awards and RecognitionSwayambhu Entertainment made a strong impact at the ICUFC Socialist Comic Group’s 2021 Indian Comics Awards, winning:• Best Overall Comics/Graphic Novel (Non-Superhero): Incognito• Best New Hero/Character: Tamas (Incognito)• Best New Publication: Swayambhu EntertainmentWith seven titles published, including Incognito and Satyug, Swayambhu Entertainment is reshaping Indian storytelling through a blend of mythology and modern themes.Innovative Promotion Through Multimedia CampaignsSwayambhu Entertainment has embraced innovative promotion techniques, including:• Character Launch Animation: Watch on YouTube • Incognito Rap: The first-ever rap for an Indian comic. Listen here These efforts highlight the studio’s commitment to engaging audiences across multiple platforms.A Milestone for Indian ComicsThe release of Planet Raakh marks a turning point in the Indian comic industry. As the first crossover between two active publishers, it exemplifies the power of collaboration to push creative boundaries."This is more than just a crossover—it’s a milestone," Bhupinder said. "We hope this partnership inspires future collaborations and brings new energy to the Indian comic industry."Release and Pre-Order InformationPlanet Raakh will soon be available in both print and digital formats. Pre-orders for limited collector’s editions, featuring exclusive covers and behind-the-scenes content, will open soon.About Swayambhu EntertainmentSwayambhu Entertainment, a new Indian comic book publisher, blends mythology with modern themes. We draw inspiration from India’s rich mythological heritage with deep respect, ensuring these stories are honored and not used carelessly for commercial gain.About Bullseye PressFounded in 2018, Bullseye Press is a leader in the Indian comic space, with acclaimed titles such as Zaalim Manjha, Aadhira Mohi, and the Dracula Series. Known for bold storytelling and innovative narratives, Bullseye continues to grow its audience and influence in the industry.

Incognito vs Mahaveera - Trailer of Incognito #2 - Bitter Moon

