Quarrio, the Agentic AI for Enterprises, Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

New Senior Execs Drive Quarrio's Scaling in Capital Markets and Technology Verticals

After launching a robust and Trustworthy Agentic AI platform, Quarrio adds Senior Executives to scale in the most demanding Enterprise environments of Capital Markets and Technology verticals.” — KG Charles-Harris, CEO

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Berkeley, CA) Quarrio is pleased to announce its has it has hired Saro Jahani as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Sarah Mohrle as Chief Technology Officer.“We are delighted and very fortunate to be able to add the caliber of talent that both Saro and Sarah bring to the table. The wealth of knowledge and experience they have in scaling up young, fast growing technology companies will be invaluable as Quarrio accelerates into the commercialization of its disruptive AI enterprise technology platform”, remarked Chief Executive Officer KG Charles Harris.Saro Jahani has been a C-level executive at National Stock Exchange, FIS (SunGard Trading Systems), E*Trade, ITG, trueEX and other prominent Wall Street institutions. While on Wall Street he built latency sensitive trading systems, and managed the operation of multiple US Stock Exchanges, trading shops, and much more. Prior to his Wall Street career, he was the CIO of Front Capital Systems, senior management consultant at Cap Gemini and also led the IT departments at Ericsson Radio Systems and Swedish Telecom (Telia). Most recently he was the CEO and Global Head of Innovation at HelpMeSee.Dr. Sarah Mohrle joined Quarrio in the summer of 2023 and has recently been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. She has spent her professional career developing and scaling complex enterprise software. She started her career as an engineer at IBM and has deep expertise in architecting and scaling complex enterprise products and managing global teams. Dr. Mohrle especially has extensive experience in financial services having previously worked for Cornerstone Capital Bank, Cox Automotive, Solera, OptimalBlue and VPay.About Quarrio:Quarrio is the first and most advanced Deterministic Generative AI for corporate data. Quarrio is a Deterministic AIaaS multi-Agent platform that enables organizations to access, understand and act on data contextually. It delivers accurate insights and actions, ensuring compliance and verifiability. Quarrio enhances existing data and operational infrastructure without needing data transformation, saving time and resources. The company was awarded Most Disruptive and Overall Winner by the Software & Internet Industry Association (SIIA) and has been the leader in developing Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.