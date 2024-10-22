Submit Release
C.A. Says Prospect That Defendant Was Not Sole Shooter Requires Resentencing Hearing

The Court of Appeal for this district, in a 2-1 decision, held yesterday that a man who—acting alone, from all appearances—fired four bullets at an intended victim who survived, pled guilty to attempted murder and admitted personally using a firearm, is entitled to a resentencing hearing under Penal Code §1172.6 which applies where a conviction was based on malice on the part of another being fictionally imputed to the defendant.

