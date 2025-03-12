Submit Release
Deponent Need Not Discuss Lawyer’s Referral of Her to a Particular Doctor, C.A. Holds

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday granted a petition for a writ of mandate commanding the San Bernardino Superior Court to vacate its order that a plaintiff in a personal injury action divulge in discovery whether her attorneys directed her to a particular doctor to seek treatment.

