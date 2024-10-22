Manhattan Beach Attorney Disbarred Over Misuse of Funds to Feed Gambling Habit

The State Bar of California announced yesterday that the California Supreme Court has concurred with its recommendations and ordered the disbarment of Sergio Valdovinos Ramirez, a Manhattan Beach attorney who misappropriated nearly $117,000 from his clients and used some of that money to feed his gambling habit.

