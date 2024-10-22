Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Greene, Hamblen Counties

Disaster Recovery Centers will open Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Greene County and Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Hamblen County to help Tennesseans who had damage or losses from Tropical Storm Helene.

Center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. ET Sunday.

Locations are:

Greene County opening Oct. 22: Greene County Courthouse/Annex

204 North Cutler St., Greeneville, TN 37745

Hamblen County opening Oct. 23: Utility Commission Conference and Training Center

441 Main St., Morristown, TN 37814

A center is also open in:

Unicoi County: National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center

615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650

Additional centers may open in other impacted areas. To find a center near you, visit fema.gov/drc.

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Monday, Dec. 2.

To apply, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight ET. Operators speak most languages; if you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).

You may also apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal recovery funds for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes. To learn more or apply, visit sba.gov/disaster, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.