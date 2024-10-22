FEMA is Hiring in Houston and Austin to Help Storm Survivors

AUSTIN -- FEMA is hiring local residents to support the recovery of Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl and the storms and flooding this spring. Opportunities are available in Houston and Austin.

Positions open in Houston include:

Manufactured Housing Specialists

Recovery Coordination Group Managers

Positions open in Houston and Austin include:

Public Assistance Program Delivery Managers

Training Specialists

To apply: USAJobs.gov has a detailed description of open positions at Local Hires-TX. You can apply there online.

FEMA jobs are available to local residents who wish to aid in the recovery of their community and help their fellow citizens in the recovery process. A Local Hire's term of employment is 120 days. Local Hire appointments may be extended, in 120-day increments, based on the needs of the disaster. Some local hires have become permanent employees.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits: