Oregon Department of Emergency Management Hosts Statewide Exercise IronOR 24

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is preparing to host IronOR 24, a statewide emergency exercise taking place October 28-31, 2024. This four-day exercise is designed to test Oregon’s capabilities and readiness in responding to a catastrophic Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) Earthquake.

Building upon the Cascadia Rising 2016 exercise, which simulated the immediate response to a Cascadia up to day 3. IronOR 24 will focus on continued operations Day 4 through Day 7 of the disaster response. The exercise will evaluate the state’s ability to maintain operational coordination, ensure critical communication systems remain functional, and develop a strategy for human impacts during these critical days of response.



IronOR 24 Exercise Schedule:

Monday, October 28: Event Preparation and Scene Setting

Tuesday, October 29: Exercise Play

Wednesday, October 30: Exercise Play

Thursday, October 31: Exercise Play and Review

The 12-month planning process for IronOR 24 involved a review of lessons learned from Cascadia Rising, and further development of critical statewide response. Key goals of the exercise include:



Operational coordination: ensuring the Oregon Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) can prioritize and coordinate response actions, sharing critical incident information throughout the simulated response. Redundant communications: testing the establishment and maintenance of communications systems to mitigate the impacts of disrupted communications following the earthquake. Human impacts strategy: addressing the human needs of those affected by the earthquake, including sheltering, healthcare, and mass care, through Emergency Support Function (ESF) #6.

“IO24 is a collaborative opportunity to practice a unified Cascadia Earthquake response that will include participation from 18 state agencies, 17 county governments, 9 Oregon recognized Tribal governments, and 10+ federal agencies participating at varying levels over three days." said Robert Quinn, Exercise Officer at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. " This exercise enables our statewide partners to assess their current capabilities and readiness for this significant hazard.”

OEM has developed a dedicated online storyboard for IronOR 24, which serves as a central hub for exercise planning, updates and resources. This tool supports participating agencies and provides non-participating organizations with critical context about the exercise.