Strengthening Capacities in Geospatial Information for Improved Resilience in Bhutan

Technical Training

Six technical training sessions were delivered throughout the project, focusing on enhancing Geographic Information Technologies (GIT) capabilities. The training programs covered a wide array of topics, including cloud GIS, UAV data collection, advanced remote sensing, and web application development using open-source platforms such as GeoNode. These sessions were customized to cater to the needs of government institutions such as the National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS), Department of Surface Transport, and Bhutan Power Corporation, among others.

Technical Backstopping

In addition to multiple training sessions, UNOSAT provided ongoing technical support, known as technical backstopping, to ensure that Bhutanese institutions could continue leveraging GIT in their daily operations. Over the course of the project, 20 requests were submitted, primarily from divisions within NLCS and other governmental bodies. These requests focused on issues such as integrating GIS data into government workflows, applying geospatial analysis to disaster risk assessments, and enhancing data accuracy.

UNOSAT’s approach emphasizes sustainability; while they support these requests, they prioritize training local personnel to develop their capacity to manage and utilize geospatial information independently over time. This close collaboration between UNOSAT experts and Bhutanese partners has significantly contributed to developing local capacity for disaster resilience, ensuring that the skills learned during training are effectively applied in real-world situations.

To further strengthen Bhutan’s geospatial infrastructure, UNOSAT developed three web-based applications aimed at improving decision-making and data management. The first application, focused on UAV image processing, allowed Bhutanese agencies to securely process and analyze aerial imagery, aiding in environmental monitoring and disaster response. The second, a Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis (MCDA) tool, enabled government agencies to make more informed decisions based on geospatial data. Launched in April 2024, the MCDA tool saw immediate usage, with over 121 unique visitors accessing the platform to support their decision-making processes.

The third application, the NLCS Geospatial Data Hub, serves as a centralized platform for geospatial data management, facilitating collaboration between various government departments. This platform has been particularly valuable for integrating land management efforts across Bhutan’s ministries, providing secure, real-time access to critical geospatial data.