Relieving congestion through statewide initiative

Oct. 22, 2024

By Adam Hammons

AUSTIN - A statewide initiative to address highway chokepoints in Texas is making major progress this fall with multiple projects breaking ground.

TxDOT is making huge strides to help address congestion in major cities through its Texas Clear Lanes initiative. Three major projects getting under construction include:

North Houston Highway Improvement project in Houston

Capital Express Central in Austin

I-30 in Fort Worth

All of these projects received funding through Texas Clear Lanes, a statewide strategic initiative to provide congestion relief through non-tolled roads focusing on five metropolitan areas: Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Texas Transportation Commission Chairman Bruce Bugg Jr. started the initiative after direction from Gov. Greg Abbott in 2015.

“We are proud to be here, opening this huge benefit for the people of Houston today and for future generations,” Bugg said during the NHHIP groundbreaking, emphasizing the project’s role in addressing the city’s transportation needs. "We’re making big plays. Getting Texans moving and out of traffic faster and safer is our goal."