Hiker Suffers Fatal Medical Emergency

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 19, 2024

Albany, NH – On Saturday, October 19 shortly before 11:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was suffering a medical emergency on the Piper Trail on Mt. Chocorua. He was nearly 2.0 miles from the trailhead when the incident took place. Members of his family and passing hikers with medical experience assisted him.

He lost consciousness several times and ultimately CPR was performed for over an hour, but unfortunately the life-saving efforts were not successful. The hiker was 58 years old and a resident of Montreal, QC. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. Along with Conservation Officers, members of Conway Fire Department, the US Forest Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.