Broadsword Launches Solution to Ease Government Certification Requirements
OneCert removes the administrative burden of maintaining multiple certifications for your company and team members
OneCert reduces the burden of tracking, planning, and managing organizational and individual certifications.
It helps small-to-medium sized companies focus on product development and service delivery without getting bogged down in managing, tracking and preparing for audits, appraisals, and annual evaluations.
“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for suppliers to keep up with government compliance requirements,” said Broadsword’s President Darian Poinsetta. “Not only do they have to do more than ever before with less, but they have to comply with an increasing number of recurring certifications and ratings.”
OneCert eases the burden of maintaining certifications by off-loading key certification management tasks, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and processes, providing fractional quality and process management, tracking deadlines, communicating important milestones, and ensuring that certification tasks occur on time and within budget. OneCert frees up managers to focus more on products and services, and less on passing audits.
Poinsetta said that OneCert currently supports organizations that are adopting CMMI, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, SOX, GDPR, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon AWS, and NIST 800-171.
About Broadsword Solutions Corporation: Broadsword is an ISACA Partner and Process Innovation firm that pioneered the use of Agile and Lean methods to achieve process and performance excellence.
Working with great clients like Accenture, NASA, the US Federal Government, Boeing, Stellantis, and L3 Harris, Broadsword’s methods are proven throughout North America and the world.
Contact: Jeff Dalton
Phone +1 313-306-7794 or info@broadswordsolutions.com
www.broadswordsolutions.com
# # #
Jeff Dalton
Broadsword Solutions Corporation
+1 313-306-7794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
OneCert Commercial
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.