LINC ramp closure at Upper Wentworth begins October 28

HAMILTON, ON – Starting Monday, October 28, 2024, the City of Hamilton will close the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on- and off-ramps at Upper Wentworth Street (Ward 7) for road surfacing as part of planned maintenance work. The closure will occur over four consecutive nights from 9 pm to 6 am, weather permitting.

The scope of the work includes milling and paving the roadway (overnight) and installing concrete sidewalks and curbs (from 7 am to 5 pm) Traffic on Upper Wentworth Street will remain open but will be reduced to one lane in each direction during night operations.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. HSR Routes 25 Upper Wentworth, 26 Upper Wellington and 43 Stone Church will operate their regular routes; however, transit customers should anticipate delays and are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

This construction work will not impact Emergency Services and their accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure improvement.