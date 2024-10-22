Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deeds to Rakwadu claimant community in Limpopo, 25 Oct

Minister Nyhontso to hand over title deeds to Rakwadu claimant community in Limpopo

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRRD), Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso (MP), will handover title deeds to Rakwadu Claimant Community in Limpopo, on Friday, 25 October 2024, following the successful processing of their land claim by the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

The Rakwadu community, which is made up of 172 households and 1,002 beneficiaries, will be returning to their ancestral land almost 60 years after they were dispossessed of their rights in land due to past discriminatory laws and policies. To restore their land rights, the department has acquired two productive farms measuring 2,400 hectares, mainly utilised for fruit production, on the farm Deelkraal 412 LT and the remaining extent of the farm Goedgeleken 566 LT, at a total cost of R77,725,000.00.

The Rakwadu community’s land claim on the farm Deelkraal 412 LT was lodged by Chief Ntsauoa David Mohale on 7 December 1998. The land claim represented the community and direct descendants of the original dispossessed persons who were forcibly removed from their land in 1964.

This historic handover is particularly significant as Chief Ntsauoa David Mohale, who initiated the claim, is still alive to witness the return of the community’s ancestral land. This moment marks a powerful milestone in the community's journey towards land restitution and empowerment.

Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage of this handover as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 October 2024

Time: 9:00

Venue: Farm Goedgelegen 566 LT, situated near Mooketsi Shell Garage along the R81 road towards Giyani, Greater Letaba Municipality.

For RSVP and further information regarding the event, kindly contact:

Mr Avhashoni Magada

Cell: 0824657848

E-mail Avhashoni.Magada@dalrrd.gov.za