Western Cape Education on fake social media videos on Golden Gates High School

Fake news videos cause unnecessary anxiety for the #ClassOf2024

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is aware of a video circulating that alleges that a learner at “Golden Gates High School” was caught cheating in their matric exam.

No school of this name exists in the Western Cape, and the video is entirely fake. Despite subsequent videos explaining that it is some type of parody, the damage has already been done.

Deliberate fake news of this kind is extremely damaging, as it falsely creates doubt in the integrity of the exam process, and adds to the anxiety of our matrics at a time when they need to focus on their exams.

We appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to avoid posting or sharing fake news regarding the exams. It wastes officials’ time when they need to be focused on the important task of administering the exams, and it causes unnecessary panic amongst learners and parents.

Our priority during the exam period must be the well-being of our matrics, so that they are in the best possible headspace when they write each exam. It is the responsibility of each one of us, especially adults, to support our matrics in the Western Cape.

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to MEC David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

Note to editors: please email or WhatsApp Kerry for a soundbite. Statement and soundbite also available on the WCED media WhatsApp group.