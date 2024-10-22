ODHS offers free spots for Oregon partners at 2025 Youth Innovation Summit

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is offering unlimited spots for partners and allies in Oregon to attend the Point Source Youth Innovation Summit. This conference will be held Jan. 14-15, 2025, in Portland.

Point Source Youth (PSY) is a national leader in supporting young people experiencing homelessness. The conference will bring together youth advocates, service providers, and leaders from across the country to share best practices for ending youth homelessness. This includes innovative strategies like Direct Cash Transfers and Youth Advocacy.

Larry Cohen, co-founder and executive director of PSY, shares, "We are excited to bring our Innovation Summit to Portland. This is a chance for funders, young people, and service providers to come together to find new ways to prevent and end youth homelessness. Our research shows that giving young people the support and cash they need can make a big difference in their lives. This summit will highlight how we can expand these impactful approaches."

Claire Seguin, director of ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs, adds, "We are thrilled to bring this event to Oregon. Our Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program (YEHP) team has been closely involved in these national efforts. This summit is a great opportunity to learn more about what’s working across the country and to strengthen Oregon’s commitment to ensuring every young person has a safe and supportive place to call home."

Register today and use the promo code OREGON100 at checkout for free registration.

For more information about youth work in Oregon, visit the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program web page.