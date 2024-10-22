UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies Decedent and Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting in Browns Mills Section of Pemberton Township on October 19, 2024

TRENTON – The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) today identified the decedent and police officer involved in a fatal shooting on October 19, 2024, in Pemberton Township, New Jersey. The civilian who died during the encounter has been identified as Marvin Taylor, 57, of Browns Mills, New Jersey.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a residence was received at 3:22 p.m. The Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department and police officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the township’s Browns Mills section.

Responding officers received information that an individual, later identified as Mr. Taylor, with a firearm was located in the backyard of the Woodland Avenue residence. Officers positioned themselves in the woods-lined area behind the residence’s backyard. Once there, officers gave verbal commands in an attempt to have Mr. Taylor drop the weapon. Mr. Taylor exchanged gunfire with Officer Kyle McQueen of the Pemberton Township Police Department. Mr. Taylor was struck during the exchange. Officers rendered first aid to Mr. Taylor, who was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:36 p.m. A firearm was recovered near Mr. Taylor after he was shot. No officers or other civilians were injured during the incident.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

