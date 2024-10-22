Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,280 in the last 365 days.

Age Strong Blog: 30 Years of VietAID in Boston

By Jordan Rich, Age Strong Staff

VietAID, the Vietnamese American Initiative for Development, has provided resources to lessen poverty and increase civic participation in the Fields Corner Vietnamese community of Dorchester since founding in 1994. 

Over the years VietAID has developed affordable housing, provided high-quality child care, assisted small businesses and created a community center that serves as the hub for civic and cultural activities. Outside of the Vietnamese American Community Center, a City of Boston “Age Friendly” bench sets a welcoming tone. Inside the community center, people of all ages receive the support they need. 

Age Strong provides Older Americans Act funds to VietAID to help fund the community center’s older adult programs. Weekdays from 8:30am to 2:30pm VietAID offers a safe, welcoming, joyful space for older adults to learn, socialize, and stay healthy. Older adults may receive food resources, flu shots, enjoy morning coffee, and sing karaoke. The center regularly serves up to 80 older adults and happily welcomes anyone interested in becoming a member. 

This year, VietAID celebrates its 30th Anniversary. Age Strong congratulates VietAID on their contributions to the City of Boston and is proud to call VietAID a valuable community partner.

To learn more about VietAID call 617-822-3717, click here, or join them in person at 42 Charles Street, in Dorchester, MA 02122.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Age Strong Blog: 30 Years of VietAID in Boston

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more