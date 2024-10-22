Age Strong Blog: 30 Years of VietAID in Boston

VietAID, the Vietnamese American Initiative for Development, has provided resources to lessen poverty and increase civic participation in the Fields Corner Vietnamese community of Dorchester since founding in 1994.

Over the years VietAID has developed affordable housing, provided high-quality child care, assisted small businesses and created a community center that serves as the hub for civic and cultural activities. Outside of the Vietnamese American Community Center, a City of Boston “Age Friendly” bench sets a welcoming tone. Inside the community center, people of all ages receive the support they need.

Age Strong provides Older Americans Act funds to VietAID to help fund the community center’s older adult programs. Weekdays from 8:30am to 2:30pm VietAID offers a safe, welcoming, joyful space for older adults to learn, socialize, and stay healthy. Older adults may receive food resources, flu shots, enjoy morning coffee, and sing karaoke. The center regularly serves up to 80 older adults and happily welcomes anyone interested in becoming a member.

This year, VietAID celebrates its 30th Anniversary. Age Strong congratulates VietAID on their contributions to the City of Boston and is proud to call VietAID a valuable community partner.

To learn more about VietAID call 617-822-3717, click here, or join them in person at 42 Charles Street, in Dorchester, MA 02122.