Age Strong Blog: Party in the Park

The Age Strong Commission celebrated its 2024 “Party in the Park” at Harambee Park in Dorchester’s Franklin Field neighborhood on October 16. Over 400 of Boston’s older adults gathered for fun, food, live music, dancing, and raffles.

Both Mayor Wu and Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea gave remarks, and together honored

Boston resident Lillian O’Neal, a poet and proud retired employee of the United States Postal Service.

Lilian began writing poetry to honor and amplify the impact of veterans and Black heroes, using her words to celebrate their contributions and sacrifices. Born on August 29, 1939, Lillian’s legacy was recognized by the Boston City Council, which, with the support of the City of Boston’s Office of Veterans Affairs, designated August 29 as "Lillian O'Neal Day" in the City of Boston.

The Luncheon was provided by City Fresh Foods. Entertainment included DJ Captain Hess (Bury Boys) and live music by Athene Wilson & Friends.

Thanks to all who attended, participating in community with Age Strong.

To learn more about Age Strong events, click here.