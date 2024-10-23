MedSure Systems New Medication Adherence Technology Launches After Successful Patient Trial

Patients Highlight Easy-to-Use Automatic System that Makes Managing and Taking Medications Simple

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSure Systems , an emerging leader in the MedTech industry, announces the launch of its new medication adherence technology after impressive first round trial results. Patients using the MedSure System successfully reached a 99.9% medication adherence rate which is considered remarkable against the national average of less than 50%.Medication adherence, or the consistency with which patients follow their prescribed medication routines, is a significant challenge costing more than $300 billion in healthcare expenses and reportedly more than 125,000 premature deaths annually in America. With more than 41 million Americans aged 65 and older managing multiple chronic diseases, and with 75 million Americans over or underdosing their medications annually, medication adherence is more critical than ever.“Prescription drug use in the Unted States is at record low levels, with patients often forgetting which medication to take, how much to take and when to take them. Oftentimes they are using a labeled pillbox or basic phone app which doesn’t help either,” said Justin Monger, CEO of MedSure Systems. “Our system is at the forefront of solving this issue, ensuring that medications are taken as prescribed.”With simplicity in mind, and a precision design for patient needs, the MedSure System works in three easy-to-follow steps:- Step 1: Medication and supplements are delivered to the patient’s home in pre-sorted strip packs. Each pack has the correct dose and clearly states the date and time it should be taken. Medications are then loaded into MedSure’s fully connected aMED automatic dispenser.- Step 2: When it’s time for the next dose, the MedSure App automatically sends a reminder to the patient’s Smartphone. A series of escalating reminders can also be setup through text messages, email and phone calls. If the patient is using the aMED unit (an automatic dispenser that monitors and dispenses the correct dose), it will beep and/or light up to alert the patient that it’s time for their next medication.- Step 3: After medication is taken, patients simply click a button on the app or the aMed, confirming the dose was taken. From there, the MedSure System connects patients with their entire care team – including doctors, pharmacies and caregivers – alerting them all to the fact that the medication was taken. They are also notified in the event of a missed dose. This leads to better patient outcomes and peace of mind for all parties involved.“Thanks to MedSure Systems, I’m now living in optimum health and I have my independence back,” said a MedSure Patient. “Taking my medication is so easy because, even when I travel, the app on my phone lets me know when it’s time to take my medicine. At home, the aMed system dispenses the correct pill and dose every time.”"This system is practically failproof. The combination of digital and human intervention to ensure the patient takes the right meds at the right time has been proven over the last year to be incredibly effective. So, it’s no wonder we have achieved 99.9% medication compliance,” Monger said. “We’ve seen not only better patient outcomes, but a new revenue stream combined with lower costs for doctors. It’s exciting to be part of this revolutionary journey we’re on toward a more efficient and effective healthcare system.”About MedSure SystemsMedSure Systems is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions by aiding millions of Americans in managing their medications. Patients using MedSure have achieved 99.9% medication compliance. MedSure Systems is not only elevating the quality of life for patients, but also alleviating the burden on our healthcare system, reducing premature deaths due to medication issues, and reducing overall healthcare costs. To learn more, visit https://medsuresystems.com/ ###

