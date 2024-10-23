PROJECT CURE CRC AWARDS NEARLY $5 MILLION IN RESEARCH FUNDING

The Initiative by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is Accelerating Advancements in Urgently Needed Care

We initiated Project Cure CRC to make a difference in outcomes for the millions of people affected by this disease and are committed to working with experts, industry, and donors to achieve that goal.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Cure CRC, the breakthrough research fund of the leading nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), has announced five new awardees of funds to advance urgent science in the colorectal cancer space. To date, 10 research grants have been awarded for a grand total of almost $5 million in critically needed funding.Recipients of the most recent grants totaling almost $1 million include investigators from the University of California, San Francisco, Indiana University, University of Saskatchewan, Georgetown University, and Anglia Ruskin University. Researchers will focus on various topics in colorectal cancer, including radioimmunotherapy, circulating tumor cells (CTCs), CRISPR technology, and the protein drug ProAgio.The Alliance, the nation’s nonprofit leader dedicated to colorectal cancer, launched Project Cure CRC in late 2023 as part of its mission to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths overall, yet it is less known and less funded than other less deadly cancers.Last December, the Alliance held an international summit with renowned CRC experts to identify research areas of urgent necessity and develop a framework for evaluating proposals. In March, the organization opened its first request for proposals , based on input gathered at the summit. Since then, researchers across the country have submitted more than 200 initial proposals. The Alliance will host the second annual Cure CRC Summit this December, convening the world’s top scientists to consider innovative ideas and areas of need.“Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men under 50 and second leading cause for all men and women combined, yet it is still grossly underfunded,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “We initiated Project Cure CRC to make a difference in outcomes for the millions of people affected by this disease, and are committed to working with experts, industry, and donors to achieve that goal.”The latest pre-clinical proposals earning awards from Project Cure CRC include:Using CRISPR to Discover New Colorectal Cancer TreatmentsJulia Carnevale, M.D., University of California, San FranciscoGrant: $200,000Dr. Carnevale’s team is using cutting-edge CRISPR technology to find new treatment targets for colorectal cancer. By targeting multiple genes at once, they hope to better understand these genes and the effect of potential therapies on colorectal cancer. This research could lead to powerful new therapies for patients, potentially offering a path to a cure.Targeting Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts to Improve Treatment for Colorectal CancerAshiq Masood, M.D., Indiana UniversityGrant: $200,000Dr. Masood’s research focuses on overcoming resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy in colorectal cancer. His team is studying a novel protein drug, ProAgio, which targets and kills specific cells, cancer-associated fibroblasts, that help cancer cells survive and spread. Early tests show this approach could make treatments more effective, giving new hope to patients with hard-to-treat tumors.Targeted RadioimmunotherapyEkaterina Dadachova, Ph.D., University of SaskatchewanGrant: $200,000Dr. Dadachova will investigate combining targeted radiation with immunotherapies for a novel and synergistic approach to treat advanced colorectal cancer, improving clinical outcomes.Targeting the Spread of Colorectal CancerDavid Robbins, Ph.D., Georgetown UniversityGrant: $200,000Dr. Robbins’ research aims to stop colorectal cancer from spreading by targeting circulating tumor cells (CTCs) - the cells responsible for forming new tumors in other parts of the body. His team has developed methods to isolate these cells and identify drugs that could prevent colorectal cancer from spreading. This research could lead to new treatments that improve survival rates for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, addressing a critical need in cancer care.Exploring How Fat Tissue Affects Colorectal CancerCaterina Suelzu, Ph.D., Anglia Ruskin UniversityGrant: $100,000This project will investigate how fat tissue impacts the development and treatment of colorectal cancer. Dr. Suelzu’s team will create a 3D model of fat cells and cancer cells to better understand this interaction. Their findings could lead to more effective treatments and improve the quality of life for patients with colorectal cancer.The Alliance, the largest organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, invites the public, corporations, foundations, and philanthropic individuals to join our mission by contributing to Project Cure CRC. In addition, the Alliance seeks new ideas for mCRC research, with special attention given to immunotherapy-based studies and research focused on BRCA1, BRAF, TP53, TME, and associated pathway genes.For more information on Project Cure CRC, to donate, or to learn more about submitting a research proposal, please visit colorectalcancer.org/cure About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. We advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research to end this disease. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance is the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.