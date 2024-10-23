Partstack Enhances Counterfeit Mitigation Efforts with Expanded Testing Resources

Advanced testing equipment inspecting electronic components for counterfeit detection, supporting Partstack's efforts in ensuring component authenticity.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partstack , a leading electronic parts marketplace, is strengthening its commitment to mitigating counterfeit components by expanding its network of recommended testing labs. This expansion gives customers enhanced access to trusted verification services, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of components sourced through Partstack's platform.Counterfeit components present significant risks in the electronics and semiconductor supply chains, negatively impacting product performance, safety, and longevity. Recent reports, such as the investigation into substandard parts used in Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner by Italian prosecutors, have underscored the importance of stringent testing protocols to prevent defective or fraudulent components from compromising critical systems.“Ensuring authenticity and reliability in today’s complex supply chain is critical,” said Nicole Davis, program manager at Partstack. “By partnering with leading testing labs, we help companies prevent counterfeit and substandard components from undermining their product quality and brand integrity.”How Partstack Ensures Quality & ComplianceComprehensive Testing Services:Partstack’s expanded partnerships provide a wide range of verification services to detect and prevent counterfeit or faulty components, including:• X-ray and Microscopy: Non-destructive methods for detecting internal tampering or manufacturing discrepancies.• Chemical Composition Analysis: Verifies that materials meet the required specifications, such as correct alloy compositions.• Electrical Testing: Ensures components perform according to manufacturer specifications and are fit for use in critical environments.For more details on Partstack’s testing capabilities, visit Partstack's Testing & Verification Page. Counterfeit Mitigation in the Supply Chain:Partstack works directly with manufacturers and authorized distributors to prevent counterfeit components from entering the supply chain. The platform’s testing partners specialize in the early identification of fraudulent components, helping businesses avoid costly disruptions and ensuring reliability.Through these efforts, Partstack serves as a comprehensive first line of defense against counterfeit and substandard parts. Customers can confidently verify the components they source, knowing that they meet the highest standards of quality and compliance.About Partstack CorporationPartstack, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a digital semiconductor marketplace designed for innovators and engineers who are building the next generation of products.Partstack offers the most comprehensive catalog of component pricing and availability data from a curated selection of global suppliers, with datasheets and technical specifications available for over 1.8 billion unique parts.Whether you’re looking for a single component or thousands, Partstack provides the tools and resources needed to streamline the search and verification process. With a strong focus on preventing counterfeit and substandard parts, Partstack is shaping the future of electronic component sourcing.For more information about Partstack, please visit our Marketplace Press Inquiries: info@partstack.com

