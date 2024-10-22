Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,475 in the last 365 days.

Richtech Robotics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces today that Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVII. The conference is being held on October 28 – 30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII
   
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
   
Time: 4:30 PM Pacific Time
   
Register to watch presentation: https://me24.sequireevents.com/
   

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For more information, please visit https://www.richtechrobotics.com/.

Contact:

Investors:
CORE IR
Matt Blazei
ir@richtechrobotics.com

Media:
Timothy Tanksley
Marketing Director
Richtech Robotics, Inc
press@richtechrobotics.com
702-534-0050


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Richtech Robotics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more