Richtech Robotics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces today that Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVII. The conference is being held on October 28 – 30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM Pacific Time Register to watch presentation: https://me24.sequireevents.com/

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

ir@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Timothy Tanksley

Marketing Director

Richtech Robotics, Inc

press@richtechrobotics.com

702-534-0050

