American Country Network (ACN) Announces Launch from Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nashville based country music television network, American Country Network (ACN), officially announced the launch of its nationally televised platform from the heart of Music Row in Music City USA. The network promises to bring a new vision and fresh programming to country music fans and viewers.Staying true to the roots of country music, ACN will play a mixture of videos from the biggest country stars and up and coming artists, adding in destination programming and country-based content to include documentaries, episodals, movies and lifestyle shows.The new ACN ownership is led by CEO Tommy Snyder, CIO/Creative Director Keith Chester, and CFO Steve Markwardt. Tommy spent 9 years with country music legend Charlie Daniels and is a Nashville Music Row veteran with over 30 years in the entertainment industry. Keith Chester has 30+ years in entertainment, technology, and marketing… while Fort Worth Texas native Steve Markwardt brings his 40 years of international business operations and private equity management.“This is an exciting time in Country Music” says CEO Tommy Snyder. “The Country genre has never been bigger than it is today, and ACN TV is perfectly positioned to be a part of that growth. Our team of television professionals will be working hard to make American Country Network the #1 country music station in the U.S.”In addition to the (OTA) Over-the-Air broadcast, ACN has launched on ROKU, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple IOS, Android and on the Web.American Country Network has already begun production on new shows like Small Town Sound, Top 20 Countdown with Katie Cook, Music City Minute with Nan Kelley, and ACN Legends. In addition, ACN has brought in syndicated shows like Hoge Wild with Lucas Hoge, Nashville Insider and Chasing Down Madison Brown.ACN has also launched its own music video chart that tracks the popularity of music videos airing on the network and is published monthly online. Visit ACN at www.acn.tv ###

