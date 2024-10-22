Submit Release
S. 4495, Promoting Responsible Evaluation and Procurement to Advance Readiness for Enterprise-wide Deployment for Artificial Intelligence Act

S. 4495 would authorize federal agencies to research and implement new processes to accelerate the development and acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The bill would require federal agencies to assess the safety of their AI systems and to incorporate protections for data privacy and cybersecurity into AI procurement regulations. S. 4495 also would require agencies and the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the effectiveness and security of federal AI systems.

