Dr. Janice Moss Announces The Release Of Her New Book Grief Etiquette

Dr. Janice Moss Unveils Groundbreaking Book on Supporting the Bereaved: “Grief Etiquette”

Dr. Janice Moss, a leading expert in grief counseling, is thrilled to announce the release of her latest book, “Grief Etiquette,” now available on Amazon. This essential guide provides compassionate advice and practical strategies for supporting loved ones through the challenging journey of grief.

In “Grief Etiquette,” Dr. Moss addresses the often-unspoken difficulties of responding to loss. With empathy and insight, she equips readers with the tools needed to offer meaningful support to friends, family, and colleagues who are grieving. Drawing from interviews with dozens of bereaved individuals, the book covers a wide range of topics, including:

• What to say and what should NEVER be said to a bereaved person

• What deeds and expressions of support were most meaningful

• What does a bereaved person need most

• How long should a visit to a bereaved or ill person last

• What words and actions are offensive to the bereaved

• Common pitfalls to avoid

• Frequently used phrases that bereaved people find inappropriate

Dr. Moss’s expertise and compassionate approach make “Grief Etiquette” an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of grief with sensitivity and respect.

Dr. Janice Moss is a former hospital chaplain with over 30 years of experience helping people through difficult life phases. She has dedicated her career to assisting individuals and families in coping with loss, at-risk situations, and trauma, guiding them towards hope and healing. Dr. Moss is known for her empathetic and practical approach to grief support. She resides in Missouri City, TX.

“Grief Etiquette is available for purchase on the author’s website and Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. For more information or to order your copy visit https://www.amazon.com/Grief-Etiquette-Janice-Moss/dp/B0DF5FWDXQ

